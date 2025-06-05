Japan Post may have its general cargo vehicle license revoked, the transport ministry said Wednesday, following revelations of the company's widespread failures in conducting mandatory alcohol and health checks for its drivers.

The unprecedented move would be the heaviest administrative penalty available under the motor truck transportation business law, which stipulates that business operators must conduct sobriety checks for their drivers before and after work.

If the revocation goes ahead, Japan Post would be barred from reapplying for a new license for five years, affecting around 2,500 trucks and one-box vans used by post offices nationwide.