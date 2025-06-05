The government says it will work out plans to establish shelters from potential armed attacks from abroad by the end of fiscal 2025, sources said Wednesday.

The security-related section of the government's upcoming economic and fiscal policy guidelines, to be finalized this month, will refer to such a plan, according to an early draft of the guidelines.

The draft also says the government will compile in fiscal 2026 basic guidelines for evacuating residents in Okinawa Prefecture's Sakishima Islands, apparently with the possibility of a Taiwan contingency in mind.

The government will secure more underground facilities to establish shelters, so that it can "strengthen its system to protect citizens," the draft states, adding that the government will examine how to conduct wide-area evacuations of residents in the Nansei region.

"We will strengthen the deterrence and response capabilities of the Japan-U.S. alliance and enhance cooperation with like-minded countries," the draft read.

Meanwhile, the draft only states that further consideration would be given regarding when to raise the income tax to procure funds to strengthen the country's defense capabilities.

In the area of economic security, the draft points to the need to secure think tank-like functions to make policy proposals to the government that incorporate the perspectives of diplomacy and defense. Also included is a plan to draw up a cybersecurity strategy within this year.

Amid an increase in foreign nationals visiting and staying in Japan, the draft states that the government will find and repatriate foreign nationals illegally staying in Japan to reduce their number to zero.

It also calls for making the system that allows foreign nationals to convert their driver's licenses into Japanese licenses stricter, following frequent traffic violations.