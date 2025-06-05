Amid a record inflow of visitors and workers into Japan, legislators are increasingly calling for reforms to address growing concerns over social services, tax and regulatory loopholes.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party established a panel on May 21 “to dispel public concerns” among citizens living with an increasing number of foreign residents. Its members discussed policy revision, including the current system that allows some foreign nationals to easily convert their driver’s license issued in their home countries to a Japanese one.

“We need to comprehensively discuss what the people (Japanese citizens) are concerned about,” LDP policy chief Itsunori Onodera said at the meeting, adding that the central and local governments need to tackle such issues together.