The number of child abuse victims recognized by Japanese police in 2024 rose by 285 from the previous year to a record high of 2,700, National Police Agency data showed Thursday.

The number of child abuse cases detected by police rose 11.1% from the previous year to 2,649, also hitting a record high.

Children referred to child consultation centers by police for suspected abuse cases numbered 122,378, down 0.3%.

A total of 52 children among the victims were killed, including cases of murder-suicide and murder shortly after birth, an increase of 24 from the previous year.

The agency also said that the number of cases handled by police based on reports by child consultation centers totaled 1,047, topping 1,000 for the first time.

"Our coordination with child consultation centers has improved," an NPA official said.

The number of consultation cases involving domestic violence grew 7.1% to a record high of 94,937, up for the 21st straight year. Police took action in 69 cases in which offenders violated a restraining order, up by 20.

The NPA plans to address domestic violence quickly by cooperating with other organizations.