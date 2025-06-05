Police recorded a sharp rise in stalking-related arrests last year, with 1,341 individuals detained for violating the anti-stalking law — the highest figure since the its revision in 2016.

The number marks a 24.1% increase, or 260 additional cases, from 2023, according to National Police Agency (NPA) data released Thursday.

Restraining orders issued under the law climbed 23% to 2,415 in 2024, surpassing 2,000 for the first time. Notably, about 60% of those were emergency orders issued in urgent cases.