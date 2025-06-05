A ship carrying about 3,000 cars to Mexico was abandoned in the middle of the Pacific Ocean after catching fire Tuesday, highlighting a growing risk to the transportation of electric vehicles.

The fire aboard the Morning Midas occurred approximately 480 kilometers south of Adak Island in Alaska, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Smoke was first seen coming from a deck of the vessel, whose cargo included about 800 EVs, the ship’s manager Zodiac Maritime said in a statement.

The crew initiated firefighting procedures but the blaze could not be brought under control, Zodiac said. Responders were being deployed to support salvage and firefighting operations, it added. A spokesperson for the firm declined to comment on who owns the vehicles.