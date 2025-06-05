Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte has questioned whether her impeachment trial on charges that include a suspected plot to assassinate President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. can go forward when a new set of lawmakers takes office next month.

Duterte said in a video of a doorstep interview Tuesday that procedural issues may arise for her trial in the Senate due to the current body adjourning next week. If the trial does go ahead in July, Duterte would face public scrutiny over her actions related to the impeachment charges, although her allies’ strong performance in a May midterm election has bolstered her chances of acquittal.

On Wednesday, Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa, a Duterte ally, said he drafted a resolution to dismiss the impeachment against the vice president that he hopes to file in the coming days, according to an ABS-CBN News report.