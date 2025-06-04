At a tense meeting in Nigeria's capital, Abuja, health workers pored over drug registers and testing records to gauge whether U.S. aid cuts would unravel years of painstaking work against tuberculosis in one of Africa's hardest hit countries.

For several days in May, they brainstormed ways to limit the fallout from a halt to U.S. funding for the TB Local Network (TB LON), which delivers screening, diagnosis and treatment.

"To tackle the spread of TB, you must identify cases and that is in a coma because of the aid cuts," said Ibrahim Umoru, coordinator of the African TB Coalition civil society network, who was at the Abuja meeting.