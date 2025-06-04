Senior Ukrainian officials visited Washington on Tuesday to seek U.S. support against Russia while accusing Moscow of dragging its feet at peace talks.

Kyiv showed its ability to continue fighting by setting off an explosive device under a bridge that has become a symbol of the Kremlin's claims on Ukrainian territory.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a Russian artillery strike killed four people in the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy, an area where Russian forces have been making advances.