Some of Israel’s most loyal supporters in Europe are increasingly speaking out against the war in Gaza, with several nations, including Germany, considering trade sanctions and curbs on arms sales.

In recent weeks, the U.K., Netherlands and France have started mulling such moves against Israel to help end the 20-month conflict, which has destroyed much of Gaza and sparked what international aid agencies say is a hunger crisis. Germany’s pivot was the most surprising due to its historical position that protecting Israel is a post-Holocaust obligation.

German anger with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government grew when it intensified military operations against Hamas in mid-May and continued blocking aid to Gaza, according to information obtained by Bloomberg. In the German government’s first such comments since the start of the war, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the humanitarian situation could "no longer be justified by a fight against Hamas terrorism.”