Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof has tendered his resignation and will continue in a caretaker role, setting the stage for a snap election.

Far-right leader Geert Wilders pulled his Freedom Party out of the Dutch government earlier Tuesday over the refusal of his three coalition partners to agree to his plans to curb migration. His demands included closing the border to asylum seekers, temporarily halting family reunification and returning asylum seekers to Syria.

The Minister of the Interior and Kingdom Relations will take responsibility for finding a date for fresh elections, though that may not come this week, according to a spokesperson for the ministry.