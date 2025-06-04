Two Chinese scientists have been charged with allegedly smuggling a toxic fungus into the United States that they planned to research at an American university, the Justice Department said Tuesday.

Yunqing Jian, 33, and Zunyong Liu, 34, are charged with conspiracy, smuggling, false statements, and visa fraud, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan said in a statement.

Jian is in U.S. custody while Liu's whereabouts are unknown.