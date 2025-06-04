Residents of a district in the city of Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, one of the hardest-hit areas in the 2024 Noto Peninsula earthquake, hope to boost reconstruction efforts through the power of radio.
Wajima experienced significant damage in the magnitude 7.6 quake on Jan. 1 last year and in a heavy rain disaster that hit the peninsula last September.
A group of people, mainly residents of Wajima's Machinomachi district, are preparing to open a full scale emergency broadcasting FM radio station in mid-June.
