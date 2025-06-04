A Japanese research team has started a final-stage clinical trial to treat familial Alzheimer's disease patients with a drug discovered through induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells.

This is the first final-stage trial conducted in the field of iPS drug discovery, which uses iPS cells to discover new efficacies of new and existing drugs, the team said Tuesday.

The team includes members of Kyoto University's Center for iPS Cell Research and Application (CiRA) and Towa Pharmaceutical, which makes and sells generic drugs.