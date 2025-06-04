Princess Kako left Japan on Wednesday to make an official visit to Brazil to mark the 130th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations.

The Brazilian government invited the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko to the South American country.

She is expected to arrive in Sao Paulo on Thursday morning after stopping in Chicago. After visiting eight cities in Brazil, she is due to return home June 17.

In Brasilia, she will attend a ceremony to celebrate the 130th anniversary, hosted by Brazil's National Congress, and visit President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

She will also interact with local Nikkei people.

It will be her fourth official visit to a foreign country and the first since her trip to Greece last year.