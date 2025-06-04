As Japan keeps smashing record after record of international arrivals, some policymakers say the country isn’t profiting enough from the throngs of tourists jamming its department stores and souvenir shops.

Lawmakers in the political center of Nagatacho have stepped up their efforts to maximize profits from foreign visitors — by setting their sights on the country’s tax-free shopping system.

Last Thursday, a handful of Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers gathered for the second meeting of a study group to discuss abolishing the tax-free system.