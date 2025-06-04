Japan's junior ruling coalition partner, Komeito, will propose cutting the consumption tax rate for food items from 8% to 5% in a campaign pledge for the Upper House election slated in July, the Yomiuri Shimbun reported on Wednesday.

The campaign pledge, to be announced on Friday, will also include a proposal to offer cash payouts to cushion the blow to households from rising living costs, the paper said.

A Komeito official confirmed the report, saying the tax cut idea will be among proposals in the campaign pledge due on Friday. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak publicly.

The proposed stimulus plan will be funded by an expected increase in tax revenues instead of additional debt issuance, according to the draft obtained by the Yomiuri.

Japan applies an 8% consumption tax rate for food and 10% for other items, with the proceeds mostly used to fund social welfare costs for a rapidly aging economy.

A proposal to cut the tax rate from Komeito, which is a junior coalition partner of the Liberal Democratic Party, would add pressure on Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to offer more fiscal support to voters ahead of the Upper House poll.

Ishiba and senior LDP officials so far have pushed back against calls from opposition parties to cut the consumption tax rate, arguing that doing so would worsen Japan's already tattered finances.

Concern over Japan's huge public debt, which will become more expensive to finance as the Bank of Japan eyes further interest rate hikes, has been among factors that led to a surge in super-long government bond yields last month.