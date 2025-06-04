Jiji Press and some other members of the Japan Newspaper Publishers & Editors Association have launched a fact-checking initiative for election-related online information, beginning with the Tokyo metropolitan assembly election on June 22.

The collaboration between Jiji Press, the Yomiuri Shimbun group, Saga Shimbun and Nippon Television Network aims to enhance the fairness and credibility of fact-checking work and disseminate accurate information broadly.

The initiative will examine uncertain information pieces that could affect the fair holding of elections and assess them as "correct," "almost correct," "groundless," "incorrect" or "false." Assessment results could be published by participating media companies.

Opinion pieces will not be covered.

The four media companies will cooperate with the nonprofit Japan Fact-check Center. They will also invite other media companies to participate.