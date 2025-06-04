Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday urged Japan to deepen cooperation with China to stand against high U.S. tariffs.

In a meeting in Beijing with a delegation from the Japanese Association for the Promotion of International Trade, Li said that the tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration are a defiant challenge to nations around the world.

According to sources with access to discussions at the meeting, Li said that the recent agreement between the United States and China to reduce their tariffs was based on the Chinese side's views. He also voiced hopes for expansion of Japanese companies' investments in China.

Former House of Representatives Speaker Yohei Kono, who heads the delegation, said he is concerned that Japan-China relations may be rocked by outside influences.

He praised the recent bilateral agreement that China will take procedures to resume imports of Japanese fishery products, while urging China to ease its export restrictions on rare earth minerals.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's administration has increased opportunities for dialogue with Japan, while its ties with the U.S. have soured.

It was the first time for such a delegation to hold a meeting with Li in two years. China apparently signaled intentions to prioritize its ties with Japan.

This time, the delegation has about 100 members, mainly business leaders who do business in China. During its seven-day China trip until Sunday, the group will visit the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.