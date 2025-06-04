Some people who were born to Japanese fathers and Filipino mothers before the end of World War II and have remained in the Philippines since the war ended are unable to obtain Japanese nationality due to insufficient proof of their fathers' Japanese citizenship.

As this year marks the 80th anniversary of the end of the war, the Japanese government is strengthening its support for these people, who are getting older.

Last month, Esperanza Morine, 87, who lives on the island of Linapacan in the western Philippines, and her sister Lydia Morine, 85, met two relatives from Okinawa Prefecture.