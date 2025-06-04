The government adopted a new intellectual property promotion program at a meeting of a relevant council on Tuesday, with an aim to boost the country's presence in the international arena.

The 2025 version is designed to enhance Japan's international competitiveness in the field of intellectual property through utilizing advanced digital technologies, such as artificial intelligence, and attracting foreign talent.

"Intellectual property is an important revenue source for Japan and plays a critical role in bolstering Japanese companies' competitiveness," Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who heads the intellectual property strategy headquarters, said at the meeting. "To create competitive intellectual properties, we will thoroughly reinforce AI utilization."