100 YEARS AGO
Sunday, June 7, 1925
The curfew will ring for all public dances, including those at the Imperial Hotel, at 10 o’clock hereafter, according to a new set of regulations adopted by the Metropolitan Police Board in an attempt to combat the evils which are alleged to have grown out of the increasing popularity of the Western style of dancing among Japanese young people.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.