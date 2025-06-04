The world will never forget China's 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in Tiananmen Square, Taiwan's president and the top U.S. diplomat said Wednesday on the 36th anniversary of an event Beijing treats as taboo and allows no public remembrance for.

The events on and around the central Beijing square on June 4, 1989, when Chinese troops opened fire to end the student-led pro-democracy protests, are not publicly discussed in China and the anniversary is not officially marked.

Public commemorations take place in overseas cities including Taipei, where senior Taiwan government leaders often use the anniversary to criticize China and urge it to face up to what it did.