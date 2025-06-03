Seventeen-year-old Elliot Schneider knows how vital mental health support can be.

The American teenager, who uses the pronouns they/them, was just 12 when they came out as non-binary following a battle with depression and anxiety. Without their supportive parents and community, they are not sure they would have survived.

"Going through female puberty was one of the most uncomfortable and confusing times in my life. I knew it wasn't supposed to be happening to me," Schneider said by video call from Austin, Texas.