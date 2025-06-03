Qatar has pledged to help war-torn Syria rebuild, but its $7 billion plans for new power plants will mean little unless Damascus can stop armed gangs from looting power cables faster than the cash-strapped government can fix them.

The deal announced last week by an international consortium led by Qatar's UCC Holdings promises to massively expand Syria's generation capacity.

It marks Syria's biggest foreign investment announcement since U.S. President Donald Trump unexpectedly announced the lifting of U.S. sanctions on Damascus last month.