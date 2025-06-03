A revamp of defense policy by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer intended to show both U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin that the U.K. is serious about maintaining its role as a key power in Europe and NATO.

But Starmer’s failure to explain how and when he’ll find billions of pounds of extra spending to pay for the new weapons and personnel has left him facing doubts about the U.K.’s commitment to follow through.

The plans must also survive rising pressure from Labour lawmakers, who want to prioritize domestic issues blowing back on the left-leaning party at the ballot box, such as controversial benefit cuts.