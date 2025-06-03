Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called Monday for a parliamentary confidence vote in a bid to demonstrate continuing support for his pro-EU government, after nationalist Karol Nawrocki won the presidential election.

European far-right leaders welcomed the election of the 42-year-old Nawrocki, a fan of U.S. President Donald Trump who has said he will oppose the government's progressive agenda on abortion and LGBTQ rights.

He won Sunday's runoff in the highly polarized EU and NATO member state with 51% of the vote to 49% for Tusk's liberal ally Rafal Trzaskowski.