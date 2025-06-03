After the U.S. and China agreed in Geneva to lower tariffs from astronomical heights, tensions are now surging over access to chips and rare earths. And Beijing increasingly appears to have an edge.

President Donald Trump on Friday accused China of violating the agreement struck last month, and sought a call with Xi Jinping to sort things out.

The main sticking point appears to be critical minerals, with U.S. officials complaining Beijing hadn’t sped up exports needed for cutting-edge electronics. The U.S. has said the decision to reduce tariffs hinged on a Chinese agreement to lift controls on some rare earths.