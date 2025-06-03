A huge plume of ash, gas and rock spewed forth on Monday from Italy's Mount Etna as authorities warned people to steer clear of Europe's largest active volcano.

Sicily's Mount Etna has been active recently but Monday's eruption was the most dramatic, with experts warning that such activity could continue for weeks.

Images showed a massive gray cloud billowing from the volcano on the island of Sicily, beginning at 11:24 am local time (0924 GMT), according to the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV).