The government will promote startups by women nationwide as it seeks to curb an outflow of women from rural areas, a draft package of measures for gender equality said Monday.

The government will hold seminars and lectures based at regional gender equality centers set up by local governments.

The draft, released at Monday's meeting of the Council for Gender Equality, headed by Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, will be formally adopted at a joint meeting including the government's Headquarters for the Promotion of Gender Equality by the end of June.