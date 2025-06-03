As the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II draws closer, speculation has grown over the government’s potential release of a statement regarding the war on Aug. 15 — the day when, in 1945, Emperor Hirohito announced Japan’s unconditional surrender in the conflict.

Questioned in parliament about the objective of a potential statement Monday, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba avoided making any clear commitment.

“Instead of talking about my understanding of history, we should think about the nature of civilian control, learn the lessons of the prewar era and consider what is possible under our Constitution,” Ishiba said.