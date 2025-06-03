The government on Tuesday adopted a basic framework for measures to support members of what is known as the “Employment Ice Age” generation, who had trouble finding work after graduating from school between around 1993 and 2004.

The framework adopted by relevant ministers at a meeting calls for measures to improve the employment situation of those in their 40s and 50s, and for steps to assist them in their later years.

These initiatives will be reflected in the government's economic and fiscal policy guidelines to be compiled later this month.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba instructed the ministers to consider related measures for compiling the government's budget for fiscal 2026, which starts next April.

"We will decide on a new three-year support program around the beginning of next year," he said in the meeting.

In the basic framework, the government calls for conducting training for better employment treatment and providing information related to career change opportunities at Hello Work public job placement offices.

The government also plans to offer online training for nonregular workers across the country.

Additionally, the government will strengthen support for municipalities working to create places for hikikomori social recluses to join social activities.

Given that they will soon reach old age, measures have also been suggested to help people in the employment ice age generation secure accommodations, build assets and improve their household finances.