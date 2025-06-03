Around 80% of pregnant women and new mothers who applied to a nongovernmental organization for assistance with baby supplies say they don’t have enough money to cover their basic living expenses, according to a recent survey it conducted.

Save the Children Japan, a local unit of an international NGO, began its Hello! Baby Box initiative in May 2022 to provide essential items for newborns, with the aim of reducing the burden of child care costs for women facing economic or other difficulties.

The NGO conducted the survey between October and December last year among 254 women who had applied for support through the organization. All participants responded to the survey, the results of which were released last month.