Two Japanese nationals were killed in China’s northeastern city of Dalian last month, it was revealed on Tuesday.

According to the Japanese Consulate General in Shenyang, local authorities notified the mission on May 25 that a Chinese national has been taken into custody in connection with the killings.

The case is under investigation, and local police have told the consulate that the incident arose from a business dispute between acquaintances.

Given the nature of the incident, the consulate has not issued a safety warning to other Japanese nationals residing in the region. It will consider appropriate responses and how to communicate to the public regarding the incident moving forward, a consulate official told The Japan Times on Tuesday.

There were 3,067 Japanese nationals residing in Dalian as of October 2023, according to the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo.

Two deadly incidents targeted Japanese nationals residing in China last year, which stirred up safety concerns among the Japanese community in the country and diplomatic tension between Beijing and Tokyo.

In June last year, a Chinese man attacked a school bus used by a local Japanese school in China’s eastern city of Suzhou , resulting in the death of a Chinese bus attendant who attempted to protect a Japanese child and a parent. In September last year, a 10-year-old Japanese boy was killed while en route to school in China’s southern city of Shenzhen.

Chinese courts sentenced both perpetrators to death in January, and they were executed in April. Authorities have consistently avoided mentioning Japan or explaining any motive when discussing either incident.