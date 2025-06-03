Mastering control of the rising and falling rattan chinlone ball teaches patience, says a veteran of the traditional Myanmar sport — a quality dearly needed in the long-suffering nation.
"Once you get into playing the game you forget everything," says 74-year-old Win Tint.
"You concentrate only on your touch and you concentrate only on your style."
