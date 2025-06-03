South Korean voters headed to the polls to pick a new president on Tuesday, with the two leading candidates vowing to revive an ailing economy and put months of turmoil over a failed martial law attempt in the rearview mirror.
The poll is effectively pitting Liberal front-runner Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party (DP) against conservative rival Kim Moon-soo of the governing People Power Party (PPP).
Tuesday has been designated a public holiday, with voting precincts opening at 6 a.m. local time and due to close at 8 p.m, while South Koreans overseas were allowed to vote early from May 20 to 25.
