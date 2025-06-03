Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene resigned on Tuesday, a parliamentary statement said, after losing a confidence vote among lawmakers.
The secret ballot followed days of protests in the capital, Ulaanbaatar, against alleged corruption.
Speaking after the result of the vote was announced to parliament, Oyun-Erdene said: "It was an honor to serve my country and people in times of difficulties, including pandemics, wars, and tariffs."
