Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene resigned on Tuesday, a parliamentary statement said, after losing a confidence vote among lawmakers.

The secret ballot followed days of protests in the capital, Ulaanbaatar, against alleged corruption.

Speaking after the result of the vote was announced to parliament, Oyun-Erdene said: "It was an honor to serve my country and people in times of difficulties, including pandemics, wars, and tariffs."