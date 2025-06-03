Hong Kong's leader John Lee said on Tuesday that China's recent removal of its top representative in the city, known for his hard-line policies on national security, had been a "normal" personnel change.

In a surprise development, China announced late on Friday that Zheng Yanxiong, the director of China's Liaison Office in Hong Kong — Beijing's main representative office in the city with powerful oversight over local affairs — had been "removed" from his post.

He was replaced by Zhou Ji, a senior official with the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office on the State Council.