Australia is doubling down on a push to deepen trilateral military cooperation with Japan and the United States, but has ruled out a broader Indo-Pacific collective defense pact for now, the nation’s defense chief told The Japan Times.

“The three countries are doing a whole lot to, in a sense, trilateralize bilateral activities that each of us have, and that is greatly enhancing our capacity and our capability across our three nations," Richard Marles said in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue security conference in Singapore over the weekend.

One example of this approach, he said, is in the area of air and missile defense where they are aiming to build a networked architecture.