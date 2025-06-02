Social media can push vulnerable young people toward developing eating disorders by glorifying thinness and promoting fake, dangerous advice about diet and nutrition, experts warn.

Young women and girls are much more likely to suffer from illnesses such as anorexia, bulimia and binge eating disorder, though rates among men have been increasing.

Research has shown the percentage of people worldwide who have had some kind of eating disorder during their lives rose from 3.5% in 2000 to 7.8% in 2018, a time frame that captures the rise of social media.