U.S. President Donald Trump has slashed American aid and vowed a major rethink on helping the world. A controversial effort to bring food to the Gaza Strip may offer clues on what's to come.

Administered by contracted U.S. security with Israeli troops at the perimeter, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) is distributing food through several hubs in the war-ravaged territory.

An officially private effort with opaque funding, the GHF began operations on May 26 after Israel completely cut off supplies into Gaza for over two months, sparking warnings of mass famine.