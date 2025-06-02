Saudi Arabia is readying a crackdown on unregistered worshippers at next week's Hajj pilgrimage, a year after hundreds perished in scorching conditions.

Regular raids, drone surveillance and a barrage of text alerts are aimed at rooting out unauthorized visitors hoping to mingle among the crowds in and around the holy city of Mecca.

The simple message, "No hajj without a permit," is being blared out in a relentless campaign promoted nationwide at shopping centers, on billboards and across media platforms.