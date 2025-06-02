More than 30 Palestinians were killed and nearly 170 injured on Sunday in south Gaza near a food distribution site, the health ministry said, as witnesses reported Israeli soldiers fired on people trying to collect aid and Israel denied it.

The U.S.-based Gaza Humanitarian Foundation said food was handed out without incident on Sunday at the distribution point in Rafah and there were no deaths or injuries.

GHF released undated video to support its statement that showed dozens of people gathering around piles of boxes. Reporters could not independently verify the video or what took place.