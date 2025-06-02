Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is considering visiting Washington to meet U.S. President Donald Trump before a midmonth summit of Group of Seven nations as he seeks a trade deal, the Yomiuri Shimbun reported Sunday.

Japanese officials see signs of progress on easing Trump's tariffs after repeated visits by top tariff negotiator Ryosei Akazawa, and say the U.S. side has shown strong interest in Japan's proposals, the Yomiuri said, citing Japanese government officials it did not name.

The idea of holding an Ishiba-Trump summit before the G7 meeting, which is scheduled to begin June 15 in Canada, gained traction because it would allow for more focused discussions than if they were to hold talks at the leaders' confab.