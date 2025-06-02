The mother and baby in front of him quickly became covered in blood. By the time he realized what he had done, they were both dead.

“I pulled the trigger,” a former Japanese soldier who had fought in the 1945 Battle of Okinawa said. “It appears in my dreams over and over. It’s unbearable.”

One day in the summer of 2010, the former soldier, then in his mid-90s, visited a cave on Okinawa’s main island with a group of war survivors.