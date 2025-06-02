An event began on Ie Island in Okinawa Prefecture on Sunday to read aloud the names of more than 240,000 people killed in fierce battles in the prefecture during World War II.

The event will run through June 23, when a ceremony will be held to mourn the victims whose names are engraved on a monument at a peace memorial park in the Okinawa city of Itoman.

"The experience of the tragic war is the origin of thoughts shared by people in the prefecture who wish for peace," Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki said in an opening speech for the event. "I sincerely hope that Okinawa's wish for peace will spread" through the event, he said.

Yui Tomoyose, a 13-year-old who participated in the event for the first time, said that the names of victims that she read aloud included that of a newborn child.

"I felt sad that there was such a small child," she said. "I realized once again that many people had died."

Naomi Machida, a 68-year-old member of the committee that organized the event, said, "At a time when wars are taking place around the world, we want to send out the wish for peace from Okinawa."

Participants can join the event at sites in Okinawa and elsewhere in the country as well as online to read the names of all the victims in a relay system. About 6,000 people from Japan and overseas had applied for participation as of Sunday, according to the organizers.

The event started in 2022. Last year's participants totaled some 5,800 people.