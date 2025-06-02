A U.S. Marine pleaded not guilty to charges of nonconsensual sexual intercourse resulting in injury, in his first hearing at the Naha District Court in Okinawa Prefecture on Monday.

The defendant, Lance Cpl. Jamel Clayton, 22, is accused of inflicting an injury lasting about two weeks on a woman in Okinawa on May 26, 2024, by committing violence against her, including wrapping his arms around her from behind for sexual purposes and strangling her, according to his indictment.

He said at the lay judge trial, presided over by Judge Kazuhiko Obata, that he did not seek to engage in sexual acts with the woman, adding that he did not strangle or injure her and that he did nothing that the woman could consider to be suspicious.