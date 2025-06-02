South Korea’s presidential front-runner Lee Jae-myung has pledged to keep nuclear power "for the time being,” but plans a long-term shift to renewables if elected on Tuesday — a stance that could undermine the nation’s atomic energy expansion plans at home and abroad.

Lee, a member of the opposition Democratic Party, unveiled an "energy expressway” policy framework that relies on renewables, such as offshore wind, to supply industrial hubs. His strategy calls for phasing out coal by 2040, curbing consumption of natural gas, and forming a ministry tasked with meeting South Korea’s 2050 net zero goal.

Lee supports extending the life of existing nuclear plants, but opposes new reactors, citing land constraints and waste management issues.