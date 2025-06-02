A photo of the frontrunner bowing to a Mao Zedong statue? News reports claiming U.S. President Donald Trump endorsed a long-shot candidate? Not true, and they're just examples of South Korea's election misinformation problems.

With the country set to vote on Tuesday for a new leader to replace ex-president Yoon Suk Yeol, who was impeached over a botched martial law declaration, there has been an explosion of false claims online.

AFP takes a look at some of the worst offenders: