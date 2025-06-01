President Donald Trump will maintain the traditional role of a U.S. general at the helm of NATO, at least for now, three U.S. officials, a Western official and a NATO source said, even as Washington pushes European allies to take more responsibility for their security.
Trump himself privately communicated the decision to NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, the Western official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The Pentagon, White House and NATO did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
